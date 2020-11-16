Histogen Announces Closing of $4.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Histogen Inc. (Nasdaq: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering for the issuance and sale of 2,522,784 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $1.78375 per share. Histogen has also issued to investors, in a concurrent private placement, unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,892,088 shares of its common stock. The offering was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

