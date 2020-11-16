Histogen Announces Closing of $4.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Histogen Inc. (Nasdaq: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering for the issuance and sale of 2,522,784 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $1.78375 per share. Histogen has also issued to investors, in a concurrent private placement, unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,892,088 shares of its common stock. The offering was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
Related Articles
Histogen to Report Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on November 12, 2020
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain hea… […]
Histogen to Present at BIO Digital 2020
SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a regenerative medicine company with a novel biological platform that replaces and regenerates tissues in the body, announced today that it will be featured as a presenting co… […]
Histogen Appoints Moya Daniels as Executive Vice President and Head of Regulatory, Quality and Clinical Operations
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain hea… […]