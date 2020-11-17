Oncternal Therapeutics Announces $20.0 Million Bought Deal Offering

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 6,451,613 shares of common stock of the Company, at a price to the public of $3.10 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about November 20, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.