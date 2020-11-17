ORIC Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5,796,000 shares of its common stock, which includes the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase 756,000 additional shares of its common stock, at a price to the public of $23.00 per share. The gross proceeds to ORIC from the offering were approximately $133.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.
