Penny stock player Adamis gets another CRL for high-dose naloxone as shares crater

The FDA has once again shut the door on micro cap biotech Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ high dose naloxone injection.

Regulators handed down the program’s second CRL in nearly 12 months, Adamis announced Monday, sending the penny stock spiraling. The new rejection came as a result of new chemistry, manufacturing and controls issues, though Adamis noted that none of the problems stemmed from the “extractables and leachables testing” problems that caused the first thumbs down.

“To me, it is very surprising to have new issues brought up this late in the review process,” CEO Dennis Carlo said in a statement. “We believe the comments and recommendations stated in the CRL can be addressed and overcome.”