Progenity to Present at 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Virtual Symposium

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, will be presenting at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Virtual Symposium (SABCS) set to take place December 8-11, 2020.
