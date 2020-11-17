TetraScience and Biosero Pair Autonomous Robotic Workcells with R&D Cloud Data

Biosero’s Green Button Go Automation Scheduling Software joins the Tetra Integration Network

SAN DIEGO and BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Biosero, Inc. and TetraScience , Inc. announced they will integrate data glyphs, instruments and robotic sensors with the cloud-native Tetra Data Platform using Green Button Go™ Automation Scheduling Software. Together the systems will automatically collect, store and harmonize life science R&D data in the cloud to accelerate drug discovery and research.

This collaboration allows the Tetra R&D Cloud to ingest data from automated workcells and unify it in a centralized location, making data accessible for analysis with popular data science and visualization tools. With the control Green Button Go software customers gain bi-directional instrument control and direct instrument integration.

“We are committed to connecting every data source and target in the biopharma R&D lab landscape for the sole mission of accelerating innovation and scientific discovery, positively impacting human health,” said Siping “Spin” Wang, CEO and Co-Founder of TetraScience. “To uncover insights via AI and data science, research data must be truly accessible, actionable and unified.”

The Tetra R&D Data Cloud delivers advanced data-centric capabilities to automate the full life cycle of R&D data. The open, configurable, API-driven and vendor-agnostic data cloud connects existing heterogeneous systems and best-in-breed data solutions.

“Biosero is the only company that can create end-to-end laboratory workflows that capture and contextualize data, automate instruments and integrate manual processes,” said Biosero CEO Tom Gilman. “Because Biosero’s automation software is entirely hardware- and data-agnostic, we can offer TetraScience workflow logistics and data acquisition capabilities to an expansive network of instrument, equipment and data vendors.”

Biosero empowers scientists, researchers and automation engineers to make better decisions in less time with more data. Green Button Go Automation Scheduling Software is a device and data-agnostic platform that fully integrates end-to-end laboratory workflows that multiply productivity in the lab. An open-platform solution Green Button Go software automates manual processes and makes existing workflows more flexible. Global life science and pharmaceutical companies turn to Biosero for its proven, flexible solutions that generate reliable data, increase throughput and free researchers to do more vital work.

“Data unification is driven by a vendor-neutral partner with no allegiance beyond the data itself. Biopharma has been slow to adopt cloud capabilities fully; however, the COVID-19 pandemic has proven the critical nature of cloud-enabled business agility,” explains Patrick Grady, Executive Chairman of TetraScience. “In my nearly 30 years of leading cloud SaaS technology companies, this pattern repeats itself over and over again. With a critical mass of connections, the network effect will take hold and drive all stakeholders’ tremendous value. We are delighted to welcome Biosero as a valued member of the Tetra Integration Network.”

About Biosero

Biosero, Inc. develops automation software people use to make better decisions, in less time, using more data. The company’s software enables complex, data-driven decisions to be made instantaneously, keeping workflows and operations in life science, pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing moving. Biosero’s device-agnostic Green Button Go™ Automation Scheduling Software integrates hardware solutions from different OEMs to create cohesive technology ecosystems that accelerate operations and increase productivity. Biosero is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices in prominent biotech and pharma hub regions around the world. For more information, please visit www.biosero.com .

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the leading global R&D Data Cloud company, with a mission to transform life sciences R&D, accelerate discovery, and improve human life. The TetraScience R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to centralized, standardized, and actionable scientific data and is actively deployed across enterprise pharma and biotech organizations. As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest integration network of lab instruments, informatics applications, CRO/CDMOs, analytics and data science partners, creating seamless interoperability and an innovation feedback loop that will drive the future of life sciences R&D. For more information, please visit www.tetrascience.com .

