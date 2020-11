LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Lundquist Institute received unanimous approval from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to begin development of a 15-acre biotech park, which will serve as a hub and catalyst for the region’s rapidly-developing bioscience industry. In addition to established companies, the tech park will serve early-stage biotech companies, many of whom currently choose to establish themselves in known life science hubs such as Cambridge, La Jolla and the San Francisco