SAN DIEGO & REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nucleix, a liquid biopsy company revolutionizing cancer treatment by detecting the disease earlier, recently announced the launch of its BE Safe @Home project to bring surveillance for recurrence of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) to patients’ homes with its Bladder EpiCheck® urine test. This initiative was developed after consulting with world-leading urologists in an effort to make surveillance more convenient for patients during COVID-