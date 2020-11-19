Cue’s Molecular, Point-of-Care COVID-19 Tests Deployed to Five States in HHS and DOD Pilot Program

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cue Health Inc. (Cue) announced today that, as of November 9, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) began deploying its molecular, point-of-care COVID-19 Tests to five states, including Alaska, Florida, Louisiana, New Jersey, and Texas. The tests will be utilized for quick confirmatory testing of positives and suspicious negatives in high-concern populations and congregate care settings, such as nursing homes, long-term care, assisted living facilities, and veterans’ homes. The tests will also be used internally at the Department of Defense (DOD).