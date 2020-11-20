Soft Bones, Inc. awards its 2020 grant to Sanford Burnham Prebys researcher to promote gene therapy advancements in hypophosphatasia

Soft Bones, Inc., an organization dedicated to providing information, education and support to those affected by hypophosphatasia (HPP), is pleased to award its annual Maher Family Grant to Flávia?Amadeu de Oliveira, PhD, a post-doctoral associate at the Millan Lab at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical?Discovery Institute in?La Jolla, California, to study the potential of gene therapy in HPP.

The study objectives look to determine the efficacy of viral vector delivery of mineral-targeted tissue non-specific alkaline phosphatase (TNAP) to treat late onset or adult HPP.