Mirati Therapeutics To Participate In The 2020 Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, today announced they will participate in a fireside chat at the 2020 Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 1st at 8:20 a.m. PT/11:20 a.m. ET. Dan Faga, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will represent Mirati at the event.

The webcast will be available through the “Investors” section of the Mirati website at https://ir.mirati.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, and a replay of the webcast will be made available for 90 days following the event.

About Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) is a San Diego-based late-stage biotechnology company relentlessly focused on translating drug discovery and research into new treatments for patients by advancing and delivering novel therapeutics that target the genetic and immunologic drivers of cancer. Mirati is advancing a novel pipeline to treat large patient populations across multiple programs and tumor types, including two programs, adagrasib and sitravatinib, in registration-enabling studies to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Adagrasib is an investigational small molecule and selective KRAS G12C inhibitor in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combinations. MRTX1133 is an investigational small molecule, potent and selective KRAS G12D inhibitor in preclinical development.

Sitravatinib is an investigational spectrum-selective inhibitor of receptor tyrosine kinases (RTK) designed to enhance immune responses through the inhibition of immunosuppressive signaling. Sitravatinib is being evaluated in multiple clinical trials to treat patients who are refractory to prior immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy, including a Phase 3 trial of sitravatinib in combination with nivolumab in NSCLC.

For more information, visit www.mirati.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mirati-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-2020-evercore-isi-healthconx-conference-301179205.html

SOURCE Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.

