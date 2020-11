Election as an AAAS Fellow is an honor bestowed upon AAAS members by their peers

Two Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute scientists have been honored as 2020 Fellows by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). Eva Engvall, Ph.D., M.D. h.c., professor emerita; and Hudson Freeze, Ph.D., professor and director of the Human Genetics Program, were named Fellows in a vote by the AAAS Council.