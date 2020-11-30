Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference

November 30, 2020

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, “Sorrento”), is pleased to announce that Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO, will be participating in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

