Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, “Sorrento”), is pleased to announce that Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO, will be participating in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.
