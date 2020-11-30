Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference

November 30, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, “Sorrento”), is pleased to announce that Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO, will be participating in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Sorrento Announces the Closing of Its Acquisition of SmartPharm to Build Next Generation G-MAB-Encoded Plasmid DNA For Cost-Efficient and In Vivo Production of Antibody Therapeutics in Patients

September 2, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Sorrento Announces the Closing of Its Acquisition of SmartPharm to Build Next Generation G-MAB-Encoded Plasmid DNA For Cost-Efficient and In Vivo Production of Antibody Therapeutics in Patients

SAN DIEGO and BOSTON, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) and SmartPharm Therapeutics, Inc. (“SmartPharm”) announced today that Sorrento has completed the acquisition of SmartPharm, a gene-encoded… […]

No Picture
News

SORRENTO COLLABORATES WITH MABPHARM ON DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF ACE-MAB? TO POTENTIALLY TREAT COVID-19

March 24, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on SORRENTO COLLABORATES WITH MABPHARM ON DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF ACE-MAB? TO POTENTIALLY TREAT COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with China-based antibody biopharmaceutical company, Mabpharm Limited (Hong Kong S… […]

No Picture
News

Sorrento Receives FDA IND Clearance to Initiate a Phase I Clinical Trial of its CD38 Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) STI-6129 for Patients with Amyloidosis

May 26, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Sorrento Receives FDA IND Clearance to Initiate a Phase I Clinical Trial of its CD38 Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) STI-6129 for Patients with Amyloidosis

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its investigational new drug (IND) application for STI-6… […]