Related Articles
Current Clinical Trial Assessing Potential of CBD in Treatment of Autism
July 14, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Current Clinical Trial Assessing Potential of CBD in Treatment of Autism
Click to view original post […]
Scientists Find First Evidence for the Higgs Boson Interaction with Muons
August 6, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on Scientists Find First Evidence for the Higgs Boson Interaction with Muons
UC San Diego’s Vivek Sharma, an expert who studies the structure of very small things, guided the discovery of the Higgs boson eight years ago. Now he and his team have made another breakthrough discovery.
… […]
Waste Not: Transparency and Proactivity Key in SARS CoV-2 Early Detection Program
September 9, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on Waste Not: Transparency and Proactivity Key in SARS CoV-2 Early Detection Program
A key part of UC San Diego’s proactive Return to Learn strategy to detect SARS CoV-2 (which causes COVID-19) and reduce transmission of the virus is wastewater monitoring.
[…]