Related Articles
New Study Looks at How the ?Blob? Came Back
April 21, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on New Study Looks at How the ?Blob? Came Back
Technology at UC San Diego Helps Scientists Unlock Mysteries of the Earliest Americans
July 6, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Technology at UC San Diego Helps Scientists Unlock Mysteries of the Earliest Americans
Study Finds Older Adults Using Cannabis to Treat Common Health Conditions
October 7, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on Study Finds Older Adults Using Cannabis to Treat Common Health Conditions
UC San Diego School of Medicine researchers report that older adults are increasingly using cannabis to treat a variety of common health conditions, including pain, sleep disturbances and psychiatric conditions … […]