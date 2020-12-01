Progenity Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $75 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Progenity also expects to grant the initial purchaser of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date notes are first issued, up to an additional $15 million principal amount of notes.

