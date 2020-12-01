Progenity Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

December 1, 2020

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity”) (NASDAQ: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $25 million of shares of its common stock. In addition, Progenity is expected to grant the underwriters of the offering an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional $3.75 million of shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

