Agena Bioscience announces high-throughput, low-cost panel for molecular detection of SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, and Influenza B

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Agena Bioscience, a global provider of low-cost and high-throughput molecular testing solutions, today announced the launch of the MassARRAY® SARS-CoV-2/Flu Panel (RUO) for qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, and influenza B viral RNA. The panel is available for research use only.

With unprecedented sample volumes expected, this flu season poses critical testing challenges for laboratories, which must reliably and efficiently differentiate between SARS-CoV-2 and influenza RNA.

“This flu season, many expect the demands on laboratories to further escalate as the pandemic persists. It is paramount that labs have access to testing that can accurately differentiate between SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, and influenza B viral RNA, without the need to reduce testing capacity or add resources,” said Peter Dansky, CEO of Agena Bioscience. “The MassARRAY SARS-CoV-2/Flu Panel helps meet these challenges by offering laboratories a high-throughput, low-cost solution to support the continued increase in demand.”

“Multi-respiratory viral detection will be critical to differentiate influenza from SARS-CoV-2 infections,” said Dr. Darryl Irwin, Vice President of Scientific Affairs. “The MassARRAY SARS-CoV-2/Flu Panel design includes a dual target assay for SARS-CoV-2 in addition to sophisticated assays that cover all flu A and flu B strains, enabling reliable detection and differentiation of these respiratory viruses.”

With the panel’s release, Agena also aims to alleviate material shortages, enabling laboratories to accelerate testing without concerns about instrument or assay availability.

“Agena proactively sourced and secured materials, in order to provide uninterrupted product availability to our customers,” explained Jason Halsey, Senior Vice President of Technology and Operations. “Agena’s respiratory molecular detection kits and MassARRAY Systems are ready for immediate deployment and we are equipped to provide reliable supply on a continuing basis.”

About Agena Bioscience

Agena Bioscience develops, manufactures, and supplies genetic analysis systems and reagents, including the MassARRAY® System. The system is a highly sensitive, cost-effective, mass spectrometry-based platform for high-throughput genetic analysis and is used globally in diverse research fields such as cancer profiling for solid tumors and liquid biopsies, inherited genetic disease testing, pharmacogenetics, agricultural genomics, and clinical research. For more information about Agena, visit www.agenabio.com.

