Diamonds May Be Award-Winning Physicist’s Best Friend

Physicist Chunhui Du was selected to receive the U.S. Air Force’s Young Investigator Research Program (YIP) Award for her nanoscale quantum sensing technique using diamonds to study novel and unconventional superconductor materials.
