Ionis to participate in virtual fireside chat at BMO 2020 Growth and ESG conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS), the leader in antisense therapeutics, today announced that management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the BMO 2020 Growth and ESG Conference at 3:00 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Interested parties may access the webcast at www.ionispharma.com. A webcast replay will be available for a limited time at the same address.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
As the leader in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development, Ionis has created an efficient, broadly applicable, drug discovery platform called antisense technology that can treat diseases where no other therapeutic approaches have proven effective. Our drug discovery platform has served as a springboard for actionable promise and realized hope for patients with unmet needs. We created the first and only approved treatment for children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy as well as the world’s first RNA-targeted therapeutic approved for the treatment of polyneuropathy in adults with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis. Our sights are set on all the patients we have yet to reach with a pipeline of more than 40 novel medicines designed to potentially treat a broad range of disease, including neurological, cardio-renal, metabolic, infectious, and pulmonary diseases.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

