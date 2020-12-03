Discovery Life Sciences and Scientist.com Partner to Advance Liquid Biopsy Development and Immunotherapy Research

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #fasterscience–Scientist.com, the healthcare industry’s leading marketplace for outsourced research, and Discovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery), a global leader in biospecimen solutions, genomic, cell and immunohistochemistry (IHC) services, have partnered to offer researchers online access to Illumina’s TruSight™ Oncology 500 (TSO500) technology. The TSO500 technology was recently added to HudsonAlpha Discovery™, Discovery’s highly regarded sequencing and bioinformatics laboratory.

