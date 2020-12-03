Progenity Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity”) (NASDAQ: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7,645,259 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $3.27 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Progenity, are expected to be approximately $25.0 million. All of the shares are being offered by Progenity. Progenity has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,146,788 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on December 7, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Progenity expects to use the net proce