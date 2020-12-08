Artelo Biosciences to Present at The 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 15th

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Tuesday, December 15th at 9:40 a.m. PST / 12:40 p.m. EST. Gregory D. Gorgas, Artelo’s President and CEO will be presenting to a live, virtual audience.
