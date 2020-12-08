Barely two months after unveiling a new breed of radiopharmaceuticals, RayzeBio brings total haul to $150M

Just before Versant and venBio officially took the wraps off RayzeBio with $45 million in launch money, Ken Song reached out to a few other investors “just to give them an overview.”

He wasn’t necessarily looking to raise money immediately, the CEO said. Whereas the Series A came together mostly around the concept of a new radiopharmaceutical company, RayzeBio now had more details and progress around its pipeline to illustrate just what its platform can do. But the group — comprising some firms that were known for their crossover and public portfolios — became so enthused that, barely two months later, he has $105 million more to work with.

The plan is still to have at least one development candidate by the second half of 2021 and start the first clinical trials within a year of that.

“We can now definitely prosecute in para