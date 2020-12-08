Neurana Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results from Tolperisone Phase 1 CNS Effects Study

December 8, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Neurana Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results from Tolperisone Phase 1 CNS Effects Study

– Tolperisone was comparable to placebo on driving performance; cyclobenzaprine, market leading skeletal muscle relaxant, was significantly worse at all time points- Tolperisone similar to placebo on three measures of sleepiness whereas cyclobenzaprine displayed significantly more sleepiness

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Neurana Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, today announced positive top-line results from the Phase 1 central nervous effects (CNS) clinical study of tolperisone. The study, utilizing a validated driving test, confirmed that tolperisone does not impair driving performance.  In addition, tolperisone does not appear to cause sleepiness, a side effect often associated with currently available skeletal muscle relaxants.

“This study is an important milestone for tolperisone and the evolution of muscle relaxants,” shared Randall Kaye, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Neurana. “The study showed that volunteers taking tolperisone demonstrated no driving impairment with both the 200mg and 400mg doses used in the study. Alternatively, cyclobenzaprine, the positive control, displayed significantly worse driving impairment across all time points. In addition, utilizing three different validated measurements – the Karolinska Sleepiness Scale (KSS), the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS), and treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) – tolperisone did not cause sleepiness compared to the positive control, cyclobenzaprine. We are very pleased with these results and the potential to offer patients a solution for their painful muscle spasms without interfering with their daily lives.”

The Phase 1 CNS Effects Study was a randomized, 4-period, crossover study in 39 healthy volunteers designed to investigate the effects of tolperisone on multiple measures of driving performance, sleepiness and cognitive function. All volunteers received tolperisone 200 mg, tolperisone 400 mg (supratherapeutic dose), a positive control (cyclobenzaprine 10 mg), or placebo three times a day (TID) over 3 days of dosing per treatment period. The study employed a validated driving simulation trial design that is commonly utilized to assess driving impairment in CNS active medications. The primary endpoint for the study was Standard Deviation of Lateral Position (SDLP) which measures an individual’s ability to maintain lane position.

For the primary endpoint of SDLP, the difference in least squared means compared to placebo, at both doses of tolperisone (200mg and 400mg) demonstrated non inferiority; however, on all three days, cyclobenzaprine exceeded the pre-established non inferiority margin (equivalent to a 0.05% blood alcohol content).  Furthermore, cyclobenzaprine, as assessed by the least square means was clinically worse than placebo on Days 1 and 2.

In the study, tolperisone was well tolerated.  Treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) for placebo, tolperisone 200mg, tolperisone 400mg, and cyclobenzaprine were: 19.4%, 5.6%, 15.8%, and 33.3%, respectively. The rates of somnolence as an adverse event (AE) for placebo, tolperisone 200mg, tolperisone 400mg, and cyclobenzaprine were: 2.8%, 0%, 5.3%, and 25.0%, respectively. TEAE’s are summarized in the table below.

Placebo
(N=36)

Tolperisone
200mg (N=36)

Tolperisone
400mg (N=38)

Cyclobenzaprine
10mg (N=36)

Preferred Term

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

Any TEAE

7 (19.4)

2 (5.6)

6 (15.8)

12 (33.3)

Somnolence

1 (2.8)

0

2 (5.3)

9 (25.0)

Headache

1 (2.8)

0

5 (13.2)

0

Fatigue

1 (2.8)

0

0

2 (5.6)

Arthralgia

1 (2.8)

1 (2.8)

0

0

Nausea

1 (2.8)

1 (2.8)

0

0

Diarrhea

0

0

0

1 (2.8)

Lethargy

0

0

0

1 (2.8)

Paresthesia

0

0

0

1 (2.8)

Secondary endpoints assessed measures of sleepiness using the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS). The ESS, administered only on Day 3, showed that volunteers taking tolperisone 200mg and 400mg TID had lower rates of daytime sleepiness compared to cyclobenzaprine, which demonstrated a significant increase in daytime sleepiness (p=0.03).

Gary Kay, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Cognitive Research Corporation, stated, “Developing a therapy that does not cause sleepiness is highly reminiscent of work done in the 1990’s to transform the treatment paradigm from sedating antihistamines to antihistamines that were safe and effective without the sleepiness side effects. Tolperisone has the potential to offer a similar solution to patients. It is important for physicians and patients alike to have a skeletal muscle relaxant (SMR) that does not carry driving warnings and is effective without the sleepiness side effects observed with currently available SMRs.”

Neurana will report full results from this Phase 1 study, including data assessing cognitive function impairment, at an upcoming medical conference.

About Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 

Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage, biotechnology company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, including acute, painful muscle spasms of the back. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego. Neurana’s lead development compound is tolperisone, a novel, non-opioid, non-drowsy, non-cognitive impairing treatment, which the company is developing for the large population of patients who experience muscle spasms. In May 2018, Neurana completed a $60 million Series A financing led by Sofinnova Ventures with participation from Longitude Capital, New Leaf Venture Partners and H.I.G. BioHealth Partners to fund the clinical development of tolperisone. For additional information, please visit www.neuranapharma.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurana-pharmaceuticals-announces-top-line-results-from-tolperisone-phase-1-cns-effects-study-301188774.html

SOURCE Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Viking Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

July 29, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Viking Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Conference call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET today- Enrollment Continues in Phase 2b VOYAGE Study of VK2809 in NASH; New Data from 12-Week Phase 2 Trial to be Highlighted at EASL- IND Filed for VK0214 in X-ALD; Phase 1 Trial Expected to Begin Q3 2020- Ba… […]

No Picture
News

Qualigen Therapeutics Enters into Commercialization Agreement for its FastPack® Diagnostic Products in China

October 8, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Qualigen Therapeutics Enters into Commercialization Agreement for its FastPack® Diagnostic Products in China

Yi Xin Zhen Duan Jishu will develop new generations of FastPack-based diagnostic systems while manufacturing and selling current products

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QLGN) announces it has enter… […]

No Picture
News

Avidity Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Highlights

August 10, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Avidity Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Highlights

Successful completion of $300 million initial public offering; cash and cash equivalents of over $350 million as of June 30, 2020Strengthened leadership team with additions of Michael MacLean as Chief Financial Officer and Jae Kim, M.D., as Chief Medic… […]

Neurana Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results from Tolperisone Phase 1 CNS Effects Study

December 8, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Neurana Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results from Tolperisone Phase 1 CNS Effects Study

– Tolperisone was comparable to placebo on driving performance; cyclobenzaprine, market leading skeletal muscle relaxant, was significantly worse at all time points- Tolperisone similar to placebo on three measures of sleepiness whereas cyclobenzaprine displayed significantly more sleepiness

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Neurana Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, today announced positive top-line results from the Phase 1 central nervous effects (CNS) clinical study of tolperisone. The study, utilizing a validated driving test, confirmed that tolperisone does not impair driving performance.  In addition, tolperisone does not appear to cause sleepiness, a side effect often associated with currently available skeletal muscle relaxants.

“This study is an important milestone for tolperisone and the evolution of muscle relaxants,” shared Randall Kaye, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Neurana. “The study showed that volunteers taking tolperisone demonstrated no driving impairment with both the 200mg and 400mg doses used in the study. Alternatively, cyclobenzaprine, the positive control, displayed significantly worse driving impairment across all time points. In addition, utilizing three different validated measurements – the Karolinska Sleepiness Scale (KSS), the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS), and treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) – tolperisone did not cause sleepiness compared to the positive control, cyclobenzaprine. We are very pleased with these results and the potential to offer patients a solution for their painful muscle spasms without interfering with their daily lives.”

The Phase 1 CNS Effects Study was a randomized, 4-period, crossover study in 39 healthy volunteers designed to investigate the effects of tolperisone on multiple measures of driving performance, sleepiness and cognitive function. All volunteers received tolperisone 200 mg, tolperisone 400 mg (supratherapeutic dose), a positive control (cyclobenzaprine 10 mg), or placebo three times a day (TID) over 3 days of dosing per treatment period. The study employed a validated driving simulation trial design that is commonly utilized to assess driving impairment in CNS active medications. The primary endpoint for the study was Standard Deviation of Lateral Position (SDLP) which measures an individual’s ability to maintain lane position.

For the primary endpoint of SDLP, the difference in least squared means compared to placebo, at both doses of tolperisone (200mg and 400mg) demonstrated non inferiority; however, on all three days, cyclobenzaprine exceeded the pre-established non inferiority margin (equivalent to a 0.05% blood alcohol content).  Furthermore, cyclobenzaprine, as assessed by the least square means was clinically worse than placebo on Days 1 and 2.

In the study, tolperisone was well tolerated.  Treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) for placebo, tolperisone 200mg, tolperisone 400mg, and cyclobenzaprine were: 19.4%, 5.6%, 15.8%, and 33.3%, respectively. The rates of somnolence as an adverse event (AE) for placebo, tolperisone 200mg, tolperisone 400mg, and cyclobenzaprine were: 2.8%, 0%, 5.3%, and 25.0%, respectively. TEAE’s are summarized in the table below.

Placebo
(N=36)

Tolperisone
200mg (N=36)

Tolperisone
400mg (N=38)

Cyclobenzaprine
10mg (N=36)

Preferred Term

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

Any TEAE

7 (19.4)

2 (5.6)

6 (15.8)

12 (33.3)

Somnolence

1 (2.8)

0

2 (5.3)

9 (25.0)

Headache

1 (2.8)

0

5 (13.2)

0

Fatigue

1 (2.8)

0

0

2 (5.6)

Arthralgia

1 (2.8)

1 (2.8)

0

0

Nausea

1 (2.8)

1 (2.8)

0

0

Diarrhea

0

0

0

1 (2.8)

Lethargy

0

0

0

1 (2.8)

Paresthesia

0

0

0

1 (2.8)

Secondary endpoints assessed measures of sleepiness using the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS). The ESS, administered only on Day 3, showed that volunteers taking tolperisone 200mg and 400mg TID had lower rates of daytime sleepiness compared to cyclobenzaprine, which demonstrated a significant increase in daytime sleepiness (p=0.03).

Gary Kay, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Cognitive Research Corporation, stated, “Developing a therapy that does not cause sleepiness is highly reminiscent of work done in the 1990’s to transform the treatment paradigm from sedating antihistamines to antihistamines that were safe and effective without the sleepiness side effects. Tolperisone has the potential to offer a similar solution to patients. It is important for physicians and patients alike to have a skeletal muscle relaxant (SMR) that does not carry driving warnings and is effective without the sleepiness side effects observed with currently available SMRs.”

Neurana will report full results from this Phase 1 study, including data assessing cognitive function impairment, at an upcoming medical conference.

About Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 

Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage, biotechnology company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, including acute, painful muscle spasms of the back. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego. Neurana’s lead development compound is tolperisone, a novel, non-opioid, non-drowsy, non-cognitive impairing treatment, which the company is developing for the large population of patients who experience muscle spasms. In May 2018, Neurana completed a $60 million Series A financing led by Sofinnova Ventures with participation from Longitude Capital, New Leaf Venture Partners and H.I.G. BioHealth Partners to fund the clinical development of tolperisone. For additional information, please visit www.neuranapharma.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurana-pharmaceuticals-announces-top-line-results-from-tolperisone-phase-1-cns-effects-study-301188774.html

SOURCE Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Avidity Biosciences Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

June 16, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Avidity Biosciences Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced the closing o… […]

No Picture
News

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results and Business Update

April 8, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Aridis Pharmaceuticals Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results and Business Update

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel anti-infective therapies to treat life-threatening bacterial infections, today… […]

No Picture
News

Qualigen Therapeutics Announces Business Highlights and First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results; Has $16 Million in Cash on Hand as of Today

August 14, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Qualigen Therapeutics Announces Business Highlights and First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results; Has $16 Million in Cash on Hand as of Today

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) (Qualigen or the Company) today announced business highlights and financial results for the fiscal year 2021 first quarter, ended June 30, 2020.
Business hig… […]