News briefing: Ziopharm drama continues with new letter from activist group; Alnylam, Centogene join forces on ATTRv screening program

As Friday’s deadline to submit written consent approaches, WaterMill Asset Management Corp is continuing to put the pressure on Ziopharm Oncology in its activist attack.

The 3.3% minority stakeholder sent a new letter to investors Tuesday morning, emphasizing the need for boardroom change ahead of the self-imposed due date. WaterMill again pushed for the full slate of its three board nominees — Jaime Vieser, Holger Weis and WaterMill founder Robert Postma — to be selected, and detailed numerous accounts of what it says are attempts by Ziopharm to “distort” the truth.

WaterMill’s letter provided new details of alleged events that it says justify the need for new board members. This includes an incident earlier this year when Ziopharm CEO Laurence Cooper purportedly hung up on a group of investors representing about 25% of the company’s shareholders on a conference call.

The WaterMill group also stated that Ziopharm had reached out to interview two of the minority