Progenity Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity”) (NASDAQ: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7,645,259 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $3.27 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Progenity, are approximately $25.0 million. All of the shares are being offered by Progenity. Piper Sandler & Co. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering of common stock. BTIG, LLC acted as the lead manager for the offering of common stock.
