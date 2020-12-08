Progenity Announces Closing of the Convertible Senior Notes Offering and Partial Exercise of the Initial Purchaser’s Option to Purchase Additional Notes

December 8, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Progenity Announces Closing of the Convertible Senior Notes Offering and Partial Exercise of the Initial Purchaser’s Option to Purchase Additional Notes

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced the closing of its offering of $85,525,000 aggregate principal amount of 7.25% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The notes issued today include $10,525,000 principal amount of notes issued pursuant to the partial exercise by the initial purchaser of an option to purchase additional notes.

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us

Related Articles