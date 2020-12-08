Progenity Announces Closing of the Convertible Senior Notes Offering and Partial Exercise of the Initial Purchaser’s Option to Purchase Additional Notes

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced the closing of its offering of $85,525,000 aggregate principal amount of 7.25% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The notes issued today include $10,525,000 principal amount of notes issued pursuant to the partial exercise by the initial purchaser of an option to purchase additional notes.