Sorrento Receives US FDA Clearance to Proceed With Phase 1 Clinical Trials for STI-2020 (COVI-AMG) in Healthy Volunteers and in Newly Diagnosed COVID-19 Patients

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) announced today FDA acceptance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its Phase 1 clinical trials for intravenous (IV) STI-2020 (COVI-AMG). The trials will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of a single injection of STI-2020 in healthy volunteers and outpatient COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms.
