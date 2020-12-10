Biocept’s Target Selector(TM) Liquid Biopsy Demonstrated High Accuracy When Used for Monitoring the Progression of Metastatic Breast Cancer in Study Conducted at Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center

Using Target Selector(TM) to detect HER2 alterations assists physicians in reassessing therapy options over the course of treating patients with metastatic breast cancer

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve patient outcomes, announces results from a prospective study showing Target Selector™ was highly accurate in monitoring HER2 alterations in patients with metastatic breast cancer. The results were featured yesterday in a poster presentation by Vered Stearns, M.D., professor of oncology, breast cancer research chair in oncology, and director of the Women’s Malignancies Disease Group at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine/Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, at the virtual 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® (SABC®). The poster can be found under the “breast cancer” tab here.

“Approximately 20% of newly diagnosed breast cancer is HER2 positive, but during treatment and as the disease progresses, HER2 receptor conversion may occur,” said Dr. Stearns. “Once breast cancer metastasizes, it may be difficult to access multiple sites or perform serial tissue biopsies to monitor for conversion. In this study, liquid biopsy testing proved to be a highly sensitive and specific mechanism for monitoring HER2 receptor changes over time.”

“Target Selector™ has been shown to be a highly sensitive blood-based testing method for identifying changes in HER2 status, and is less invasive, more time efficient and more cost effective compared to tissue biopsy,” said Michael Nall, President and CEO. “Target Selector™ provides critical information to identify patients who may benefit from the addition of anti-HER2 therapy and those on anti-HER2 therapy for whom additional therapeutic options may warrant consideration.”

Since 1977 the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® (SABCS®) has been the leading scientific conference for basic scientists, physician-scientists, clinical investigators and breast care providers, and advocates seeking an exchange of new information in experimental biology, etiology, prevention, diagnosis and therapy of premalignant breast disease and breast cancer. Founded, owned and operated by UT Health San Antonio, the symposium has grown to a five-day event attended by an international audience of academic investigators and private physicians from over 80 countries to attain information through abstract presentations, panel discussions, research findings and state-of-the-art educational sessions. UT Health San Antonio, the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) and Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center at Baylor College of Medicine support SABCS, which provides education and accessibility to the latest information regarding the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of premalignant breast cancer and breast disease. For more information about the symposium, please visit www.sabcs.org.

Biocept, Inc.?is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company’s patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient’s disease and therapeutic options. Additionally, Biocept is offering nationwide COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For additional information, please visit?www.biocept.com.

