March 6, 2020—The Salk Institute announced today that due to the unfolding novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, all public events scheduled to be held on the Salk campus through the end of March have been canceled. On Wednesday, the Institute closed its campus to the public and canceled all public tours of the iconic architectural landmark.

