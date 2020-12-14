AXIM® Biotechnologies to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference on Monday, December 14

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today that the Company’s CEO John W. Huemoeller II will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. PST/2:00 p.m. EST.