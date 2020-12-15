Explora BioLabs To Open Three New Facilities in San Francisco Region

December 15, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Explora BioLabs To Open Three New Facilities in San Francisco Region

Turnkey research facility expands network in biotech-rich area

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Explora BioLabs, a national provider of best-in-class vivarium research space and management services based here, will launch three new facilities in the San Francisco, Calif., region between Q1-Q3 2021.

The facilities will be located in the cities of San Carlos, Alameda, and South San Francisco. The addition of these facilities will double Explora BioLabs’ footprint in the San Francisco region from three (3) facilities to six (6).

Explora BioLabs provides biotechnology researchers with fully-managed off-site vivarium space. The facilities allow researchers to focus on their work while Explora BioLabs staff handles the vivarium maintenance, husbandry, and other technical logistics, including all regulatory compliance. Each space features rodent racks and individually ventilated, fully-disposable cages from Innovive; animal health monitoring; full-solution husbandry service; 24/7/365 veterinary care; IACUC committee review, and ad hoc technical services.

The new facilities marks a further expansion of Explora BioLabs’ nationwide “Vivarium-as-a-Service” network, but a doubling of the network in the San Francisco region. The network is designed for biotechnology companies that are not yet ready for investment in their own vivaria as well as those that have outgrown their current research space. Explora’s other facilities are located in San Francisco, San Diego, and Boston (opening mid-2021).

San Francisco is one of the country’s most important cradles of biotechnology,” said Sandy Paige, Explora BioLabs’ CEO. “We’re pleased and excited to expand Explora’s services to support the groundbreaking, lifechanging work that researchers are doing in the region.”

“One of the requests we hear most often from researchers in the San Francisco region is to make Explora’s services even more accessible,” said John Kinzfolg, Ph.D., Explora’s senior sales account manager in San Francisco. “This expansion is a response to that request. Now, more researchers in the region will have more immediate access to Explora facilities and services.”

For nearly two decades, Explora has provided services to companies ranging from early-stage biotechs to large pharma. Explora’s service model is backed by Ph.D.-level scientists with experience in preclinical in vivo workflow. As part of Explora’s service package, staff can assist in or run preclinical studies for clients in the event of capacity or expertise limitations.

About Explora BioLabs

Explora BioLabs provides biotechnology clients with on and off-site vivarium services including vivarium management, facility design, rodent housing and equipment, supply chain management, regulatory oversight, and veterinary/husbandry staffing. For clients whose research programs or internal expertise is at capacity, Explora also runs pre-clinical contract research studies including pharmacokinetics, oncology, toxicology, metabolic diseases, and wound healing, and provides highly trained staffing resources. Explora’s pre-clinical CRO team services the study design and execution needs of clients who choose to outsource pre-clinical work in oncology, metabolism, pain, and a variety of other common therapeutic areas.

For more information, visit explorabiolabs.com.

Media Contact:
Tiffany Granacki
Explora BioLabs
Director of Sales and Marketing
261303@email4pr.com
858-768-2100

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/explora-biolabs-to-open-three-new-facilities-in-san-francisco-region-301192375.html

SOURCE Explora BioLabs

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Sorrento Announces License From Columbia University For Rapid On-Site Detection Test For SARS-CoV-2 Virus In Saliva

July 29, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Sorrento Announces License From Columbia University For Rapid On-Site Detection Test For SARS-CoV-2 Virus In Saliva

— Test gives simple positive or negative color change results in 30 minutes or less– No special laboratory equipment required, hence practical for on-site deployment– Test uses saliva, eliminating need for painful nasal swabbing– Study shows sensit… […]

No Picture
News

ImpediMed and The US Oncology Network Sign Agreement for Major Roll-Out of SOZO® Technology as Part of Lymphedema Prevention Program

June 29, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on ImpediMed and The US Oncology Network Sign Agreement for Major Roll-Out of SOZO® Technology as Part of Lymphedema Prevention Program

SOZO Devices to Power Network’s Initiative to Prevent Lymphedema in Cancer Patients

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ImpediMed Limited, a medical software technology company that non-invasively measures, monitors and manages fluid sta… […]

No Picture
News

Shasqi Announces Appointments of Wayne Saville, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer and Juan Jaen, Ph.D., as Member of Board of Directors

October 8, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Shasqi Announces Appointments of Wayne Saville, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer and Juan Jaen, Ph.D., as Member of Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Shasqi, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision activated oncology therapeutics with its proprietary Click Activated Protodrugs Against Cancer (CAPAC™) Platform, announced today that t… […]