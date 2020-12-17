CalciMedica Announces IDMC Recommendation to Continue with Trial Evaluating Auxora™ in Patients with Severe COVID-19 Pneumonia

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CalciMedica Inc. (“CalciMedica” or the “Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting calcium release-activated calcium (“CRAC”) channels for the treatment of severe acute and chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced that the trial evaluating Auxora™ in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia has received a recommendation to continue, following a pre-scheduled safety review by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC). The IDMC recommendation that the trial continue is based on an unblinded analysis of safety data from over 50 patients. The company expects to have more than 100 patients enrolled by the end of December.