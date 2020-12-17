Continuing rapid expansion, Thermo Fisher says it will add on plasmid DNA manufacturing site in California

It’s been a whirlwind week for Thermo Fisher.

Over the course of five days prior to Wednesday, the Massachusetts CDMO had announced two major expansion projects across the globe, both of which will increase the company’s footprint in the vaccine marketplace. And now, Thermo has unveiled a third major expansion project — this time, a new cGMP facility specializing in the production of plasmid DNA at its Carlsbad, California site.

The 67,000-square-foot facility, expected to be completed in the first half of 2021, will allow the manufacturing giant to expand its clinical and commercial capabilities for therapeutics involving independently-replicating DNA molecules. The facility will add 150 jobs over the next year, Thermo Fisher said in a press release.

Studying plasm