Ending the Pandemic Begins Now

December 17, 2020

Ending the Pandemic Begins Now

This week, the first allocation of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived at UC San Diego Health, just as similar shipments are appearing across the country. The first inoculations at UC San Diego Health are slated to begin this week as well.

