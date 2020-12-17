News briefing: British psychedelic investment firm launches; Irish cell therapy company gains exclusive license options

The first investment fund in Britain solely focused on psychedelic health care has launched, and will draw uncapped venture capital through at least the first half of 2021.

Neo Kuma Ventures, a London-based firm founded in 2019, has an investment thesis focused on clinically-proven psychedelic medicines which it believes will hit the market in the next five years.

The firm said in a press release that “rigorous” clinical trials have shown psychedelics’ potential to treat unmet needs in mental illnesses — including post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, addiction and anxiety.

Neo Kuma will offer investments ranging from seed funding to Series C, and has invested already in ATAI Life Sciences, Bright Minds and Beckley Psytech.