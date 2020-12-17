Progenity Expands Availability of COVID-19 PCR Testing Services Across United States

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products in women’s health, today announced that it is expanding the availability of COVID-19 RT-PCR testing across the United States to support the rising demand for testing.

