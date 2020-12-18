Merck’s Roger Perlmutter continues spinning deals, putting up $1B+ for Janux Therapeutics and its T cell engagers

Roger Perlmutter

Even as his tenure at Merck comes to a close, Roger Perlmutter isn’t finished wheeling and dealing just yet.

Less than a month after betting big on OncoImmune’s experimental Covid-19 drug in a $425 million buyout, Merck announced Friday morning that it’s plunking down $1 billion-plus to collaborate with small San Diego biotech Janux Therapeutics on T cell engagers. The pair will team up on two cancer targets selected by Merck, with Janux eligible for up to $500.5 million in upfront and milestone payments per target.

Under the deal, Merck will fund research and development of both programs. Janux can also receive royalties for any product that