News briefing: GlaxoSmithKline adds to flurry of dealmaking; Takeda strikes $322M deal to offload a non-core portfolio

As 2020 winds down, British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline continues a flurry of biotech dealmaking — this time focused on small molecule therapeutics that target transmembrane proteins.

Through a collaboration with San Diego-based Ligand Pharmaceuticals and its subsidiary Icagen, the groups will work to identify and develop inhibitors of a specific genetically-validated molecular target relevant to neurological diseases.

According to the terms of the collaboration agreement, Ligand will receive an upfront payment of $7 million. Based on additional milestones, Ligand could also receive up to $154.5 million, and will also receive tiered royalties on the net sales of any drug from the collabo