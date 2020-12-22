Avidity Biosciences to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 22, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Avidity Biosciences to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs), today announced that Sarah Boyce, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14th, 2021 at 12:40pm PST. The conference is being held in a virtual format.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.aviditybiosciences.com in the Investor Resources section. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the Company’s website for 30 days.

About Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences, Inc. is pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called AOCs designed to overcome the current limitations of oligonucleotide therapies in order to treat a wide range of serious diseases. Avidity utilizes its proprietary AOC platform to design, engineer and develop therapeutics that combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies in order to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types and more effectively target underlying genetic drivers of diseases. Avidity’s lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1, and its four other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. In addition to its muscle franchise, Avidity has research efforts focused on immune and other cell types.

Avidity is headquartered in La Jolla, CA. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Company:
Mike MacLean
(858) 401-7900
mikemaclean@aviditybio.com          

Media and Investors:
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
(858) 366-3243
amy@juniper-point.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avidity-biosciences-to-present-at-the-39th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301196348.html

SOURCE Avidity Biosciences, Inc.

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Poseida Therapeutics and TScan Therapeutics Announce Research Collaboration and License Agreement to Explore Developing Allogeneic T Cell Receptor Therapies for the Treatment of COVID-19

October 21, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Poseida Therapeutics and TScan Therapeutics Announce Research Collaboration and License Agreement to Explore Developing Allogeneic T Cell Receptor Therapies for the Treatment of COVID-19

Partnership Leverages TScan’s Proprietary High-throughput TCR/Target Discovery Platform and Poseida’s Proprietary Allogeneic T Cell Approach to Advance Potential TCR-T Treatments

SAN DIEGO and WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Poseida The… […]

No Picture
News

BioEclipse Initiates Enrollment in Phase 1 Dose-Escalation Clinical Trial for CRX100

December 21, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on BioEclipse Initiates Enrollment in Phase 1 Dose-Escalation Clinical Trial for CRX100

First-in-Human Trial to Enroll 24 Patients with Refractory Solid Tumors

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — BioEclipse Therapeutics™ (BioEclipse), a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary platform for dev… […]

No Picture
News

Evofem Biosciences Secures up to $25 Million in Convertible Note Financing

April 27, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Evofem Biosciences Secures up to $25 Million in Convertible Note Financing

– Funding to Support the Company’s Launch and Commercialization Plans for Phexxi(TM) –

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ –?Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has entered … […]