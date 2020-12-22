Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for COVI-STIX™ Rapid Test for the Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Viral Antigen

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced that an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application has been submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration for its COVI-STIX rapid diagnostic test for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus nucleocapsid antigen in nasal samples of patients.