? John Maraganore is closing out the year with a surge of new hires at Alnylam just a month after lumasiran notched an FDA approval for primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1). Tolga Tanguler, who takes on the role of chief commercial officer, has Big Pharma experience at Pfizer, tackling multiple positions and rising to president of their North America rare disease unit. For the last 2 years, Tanguler was SVP and head of US for Alexion.