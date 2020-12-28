Dalrada Financial Corporation Announces Acquisitions In Healthcare And Engineering

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”) is pleased to announce the Company’s latest acquisition and letters of intent to acquire existing businesses that accelerate its 2021 global market expansion efforts in healthcare and engineering sectors. Dalrada’s subsidiary, Dalrada Health Products, has executed Letters of Intent to acquire 100% of U.S.-based Pacific Stem Cells, LLC and International Health Group, Inc. through an all stock and cash exchange agreement. Dalrada’s subsidiary, Dalrada Precision, has also acquired a percentage of shares and ownership of CHP Industrial Solutions located in Malaysia.

New product line allows Dalrada Health to offer state-of-the-art alternative therapies while sustaining profit margins.

The acquisition of Pacific Stem Cells, LLC would further expand Dalrada Health’s product and services offerings in the healthcare industry. By adding a product line in stem cell treatment that is led by an experienced professional team, Dalrada Health will provide alternative therapies to surgery with a drug-free option. Located in Newport Beach, California, Pacific Stem Cells, LLC holds a solid reputation with a loyal customer base. This new product line allows Dalrada Health to offer state-of-the-art alternative therapies while sustaining profit margins.

The global stem cells market size is expected to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Dalrada Health’s addition of International Health Group, Inc. (“IHG”) would add a healthcare training, certification, and staffing service to Dalrada’s portfolio for immediately addressing career placement needs in a burgeoning industry. Since 2006, IHG has created the next generation of nurses and medical assistants with more than 6,000 students graduating from the program. IHG is well-established and continues to certify talented individuals who provide quality compassionate care to thousands of patients.

An industry report highlights The American Nurses Association declares nursing careers are, “…in high demand, with more jobs available through 2022 than any other profession in the U.S.” The report continues to explain, “…nursing is one of the fastest-growing occupations in the U.S.”, according to BLS Employment Projections for 2018-2028. The U.S. healthcare staffing market size for the period of 2020 – 2027 was valued at USD 17.0 billion in 2019 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period.

Brian Bonar, Dalrada’s Chief Executive Officer states, “The acquisitions of Pacific Stem Cells, LLC and International Health Group, Inc. would speed Dalrada’s expansion efforts in the healthcare market while solidifying a channel for existing product and service adoption.”

In addition, Dalrada also acquired a percentage of shares and ownership of Malaysian ISO 9001:2015 & AS9100:2016 certified company CHP Industrial Solutions. This acquisition bolsters Dalrada Precision’s computer numerical control (CNC) and custom part manufacturing capabilities with added machinery, quality assurance processes and teams, and additional factory locations in Malaysia. CHP Industrial Solutions’ customer base includes Fortune 100 clients in semiconductor and data storage, automotive, and aviation. The acquisition of CHP Industrial Solutions allows Dalrada Precision to continue its expansion efforts into vertical markets including major airlines, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and technology sectors.

The global precision parts market size is projected to reach USD 300 billion by 2025, anticipating a growth rate of 10% during 2020-2025.

Bonar concludes, “As Dalrada addresses market needs for bespoke parts and green energy solutions, the acquisition of CHP International Solutions further expands the Company’s capability of providing our clients cost-effective Engineering and custom precision parts solutions from a strategic geographic location.”

About Pacific Stem Cells, LLC

Pacific Stem Cells, LLC is located in Newport Beach, California. The Company intends to set a new standard for the highest quality, laboratory tested stem cells, timely delivery, telemedicine portal, treatment protocols, management services, physician and staff education. Pacific Stem Cells, LLC offers a variety of regenerative medical procedures to support orthopedics, arthritis, heart disease and auto-immune diseases. For additional details visit http://pacificstemcells.com/

About International Health Group, Inc.

International Health Group, Inc. (“IHG”) has been the leading provider of Medical Assistant programs including CNA and HHA training throughout San Diego County since 2006. IHG is the first nursing school in San Diego to offer the fast track 22-Day CNA Certification Program. IHG offers a state-approved testing facility in addition to the most spacious and equipped lab facility in San Diego. With the largest network of different employers and student resources in San Diego County, those interested in working in the medical field will be guided to careers in hospitals and nursing homes by IHG’s Licensed Vocational Nurses. For additional details, visit https://ihgcc.com/

About CHP Industrial Solutions

An ISO 9001:2015 & AS9100:2016 certified company located in Malaysia, CHP International Solutions is a one-stop solutions provider of bespoke parts with services including initial product conceptualization, design, building of prototypes, complete production, assembly, and integration. The Company holds its internal quality control standards higher than ISO requirements as its customers represent industries that demand precision – semiconductor and data storage, automotive, and aviation. CHP International Solutions ensures its products are flawless and, for many of its customers, stocks inventory to provide complete satisfaction with quick lead times. For additional information visit http://chp-resources.com.my/

About Dalrada Health Products

A subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp., Dalrada Health Products is focused on solving health problems around the world. The company develops products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers due to accessibility, affordability, or availability. With operations in the U.S., Malaysia, and India, Dalrada Health Products can reach underserved markets through strong partnerships and the development of efficient supply chains. Dalrada Health Products is committed to solving universal health problems through improved methodologies resulting in products and services that benefit the global marketplace. For details, visit www.dalradahealth.com. For information on GlanHealth™ visit www.glanhealth.com

About Dalrada Precision

A subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp., Dalrada Precision has been focused on solution-based engineering and the customer experience from day one. By continually delivering on its promises, the Company has created trust while building mutually successful long-term relationships.

Dalrada Precision is a team of highly trained and committed individuals. The company takes pride in solving the unique challenges of its customers and constantly improves and enhances its machining and manufacturing capabilities, ultimately becoming a key strategic partner of many businesses. For more information, please visit www.dalradaprecision.com.

About Dalrada (DFCO)

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically centered solutions on a global scale. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The Company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, visit https://dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management’s current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company’s success are more fully disclosed in the Company’s most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

