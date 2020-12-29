GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) (“GenMark” or the “Company”), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that the company plans to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.
Related Articles
GenMark Awarded BARDA Grant for the Development of ePlex? RP2 Panel
CARLSBAD, Calif., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced it has been awarded a grant from the Biomedical Advanced Re… […]
GenMark Diagnostics Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for August 5, 2019
CARLSBAD, Calif., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter earnings results after market close on?Monday, August 5, 2019. Management will hold a conference … […]
GenMark Diagnostics to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 4, 2020
CARLSBAD, Calif., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter earnings results after market close on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Management will hold a conference… […]