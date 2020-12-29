GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) (“GenMark” or the “Company”), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that the company plans to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

