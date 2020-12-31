Histogen Announces Pricing of $14.0 Million Upsized Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Histogen Inc. (Nasdaq: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced that it has it has priced a public offering of an aggregate of 14,000,000 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents offered through the issuance of pre-funded warrants), together with accompanying warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 14,000,000 shares of common stock, at an effective public offering price of $1.00 per share and accompanying warrant. Each share of common stock (or common stock equivalent offered through the issuance of a pre-funded warrant) will be sold in the offering with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.00 per share, are immediately exercisable, and expire five years following the date of issuance.