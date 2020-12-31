Histogen Announces Pricing of $14.0 Million Upsized Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Histogen Inc. (Nasdaq: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced that it has it has priced a public offering of an aggregate of 14,000,000 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents offered through the issuance of pre-funded warrants), together with accompanying warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 14,000,000 shares of common stock, at an effective public offering price of $1.00 per share and accompanying warrant. Each share of common stock (or common stock equivalent offered through the issuance of a pre-funded warrant) will be sold in the offering with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.00 per share, are immediately exercisable, and expire five years following the date of issuance.
Related Articles
Histogen to Report Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on November 12, 2020
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain hea… […]
Histogen Announces Closing of $4.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Histogen Inc. (Nasdaq: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biologi… […]
Histogen Appoints Moya Daniels as Executive Vice President and Head of Regulatory, Quality and Clinical Operations
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain hea… […]