Sorrento Announces the Submission of a Marketing Authorization Application to COFEPRIS (Mexico) for COVI-STIX™ Rapid Detection Test of SARS-CoV-2 Viral Antigen

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced that a Marketing Authorization Application has been submitted by its agents in Mexico to Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios (COFEPRIS), the health regulatory authority for Mexico, for its COVI-STIX rapid diagnostic test for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus nucleocapsid antigen in nasal samples of patients, “Inmunoensayo de flujo lateral para la detección cualitativa de la proteína nucleocápside del SARS-CoV-2”.
