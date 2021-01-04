One of China’s biggest biopharma companies is hitting the ground running in 2021.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals broke ground Monday on a $1.8 billion, 3.2 million-square-foot industrial park dedicated to R&D work in the bustling field of cell and gene therapies as well as manufacturing therapeutic antibodies, the firm said.

The massive site is located in Pudong New Area’s Zhangjiang area and will see construction take place in two phases — 1.08 million square feet for the first, and 2.15 million square feet for the second. News of the groundbreaking and expansion project was first reported by SHINE, a digital news outlet of the Shanghai Daily.

Zuo Min, Shanghai Pharma’s executive director and president, said the biopharma industry park will feature both innovation-incubation-service and industrialization platforms to help startups commer