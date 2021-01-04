ORIC Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that Jacob Chacko, M.D., chief executive officer, will present a company overview at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 12:40 p.m. PT.
